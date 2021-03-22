Nominations for the fourth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards are due Friday, March 26.
Nominations are being solicited from across the Berkshires in eight categories: Executive Leadership; Board Member; Super Staffer; Unsung Hero; Volunteer; Rising Star; Youth Leadership; and Lifetime Achievement.
One honoree in each category will be chosen by a panel of judges and profiled in a special section in The Berkshire Eagle.
The Nonprofit Center, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, will present a 45-minute Zoom celebration on May 18 emceed by state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli. As part of the 2021 awards event, the Nonprofit Center and its partner sponsors will pay tribute to the county’s healthcare workers.
For nomination forms and more information, visit npcberkshires.org or call 413-441-9542.