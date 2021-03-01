Town residents interested in running for election or reelection to a town office have until March 19 to take out nomination papers. Papers must be returned to the town clerk's office no later than March 23.
The following positions will appear on the May 11 annual town election ballot: Moderator, one one-year term; Selectboard, two three-year terms; Board of Health, one three-year term; Constable, two three-year terms; Finance Committee, two three-year terms; Housing Authority, one two-year term and one four-year term; Library trustees, two three-year terms; Planning Board, one three-year term; and Zoning Board of Appeals, two three-year terms.
Nominees wishing to withdraw papers must do so by April 8.
The deadline to register to vote in the annual town election is 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
To pick up or drop off nomination papers, contact the town clerk's office at 413-528-1619, ext. 2100, to arrange an appointment. Town Hall is currently closed to indoor visitors.