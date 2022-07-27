The Berkshire International Film Festival and New Moon Films announce the New England premiere of the award-winning "Four Winters: A Story of Jewish Partisan Resistance & Bravery During WWII" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Mahaiwe Theatre. The screening is a special one-time only BIFF event.

The film is a recipient of Steven Spielberg's Jewish Story Partners Grant and was awarded "Best Documentary” at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival 2022.

Partisan Michael Stoll, whose story is featured in the film, will be in attendance for a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Julia Mintz. 

Tickets at $18 can be purchased at tinyurl.com/5ywa4z9a.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.