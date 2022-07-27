The Berkshire International Film Festival and New Moon Films announce the New England premiere of the award-winning "Four Winters: A Story of Jewish Partisan Resistance & Bravery During WWII" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Mahaiwe Theatre. The screening is a special one-time only BIFF event.
The film is a recipient of Steven Spielberg's Jewish Story Partners Grant and was awarded "Best Documentary” at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival 2022.
Partisan Michael Stoll, whose story is featured in the film, will be in attendance for a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Julia Mintz.
Tickets at $18 can be purchased at tinyurl.com/5ywa4z9a.