Great Barrington Public Theater’s Broadway Play online auction is open for bids through May 27. Theater lovers can support the company’s coming season by bidding on pairs of Producer’s House seats to four shows currently running on Broadway, three which come with a special gift bag from the production teams.
Broadway play tickets include "Macbeth," "Plaza Suite, "Dear Evan Hansen," and "American Buffalo." The auction also offers a one-night stay at the Peninsula Hotel.
Bids can be placed on any of the play tickets, which can be used at the convenience and schedule of the winners. The Peninsula stay is best scheduled for June or July. Bidders will be notified by text or email when higher bids occur, or when their bid wins the desired items.
All information on the auction and the company’s coming 10-week season can be found at greatbarringtonpublictheater.org.