For parents of public school children with special needs, special education planning may be confusing or overwhelming. To help these parents, CHP Family Services will offer a free, online workshop, “IEP Training 101,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The workshop will be led by Rania Markham and Melanie Wickwire, both mothers of a special needs child.
Guest presenters are Kornelia Krzyzanowska, CHP school liaison, and Karen Mowry, IEP advocate.
To register and request a log-in link, contact Markham at rmarkham@chpberkshires.org or 413-528-0457.