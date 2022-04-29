Growing Better Great Barrington, a report and action plan to strengthen the town’s local food system, will be the topic of a conversation at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, via Zoom, during Coffee with the Town Manager.
Jovanina Pagano, vice chairwoman of the town's Strategic Sustainability and Livability Committee, and Luke Pryjma, vice chairman of the town Agricultural Commission, will join the online talk.
Completed by The Conway School, the study was funded with a grant from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The Growing Better report was prepared in collaboration with members of the town's Agricultural Commission and the Strategic Sustainability and Livability Committee, with support from the office of planning and community development.
The report can be viewed at tinyurl.com/2tb7hf4d. To join Coffee with the Town Manager, visit the calendar at townofgb.org for log-in details.