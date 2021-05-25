The Guthrie Center will be reopening its lobby on Saturday, May 29, with the exhibit, "45 Years with Arlo — Terry A La Berry." 

Terry A La Berry, aka Terry Hall, has been working with Arlo Guthrie for 45 years. Over those years, he has collected an extensive archive, a portion of which will be on display through Aug. 1. Included are rare images, show posters and Hall's drums.

Hall will be present for opening weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30.

Due to limited space and social distancing guidelines, reservations are required by calling 413-528-1955. Groups of six are permitted at one time. There is no cover charge.

Guthrie Center members receive 10 percent off in the gift shop.

