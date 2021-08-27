Rural Recovery will observe International Overdose Awareness Day in South County with a remembrance vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Town Hall Park gazebo.
Held every year on Aug. 31, the aim of IOAD is to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury because of drug overdose, and stimulate discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy.
The day features rallies, memorial services, candlelight vigils, as well as education and training campaigns in towns and cities across the world. Bring a candle.
Social media hashtags include #OverdoseAware and #EndOverdose.
To get involved with the building of the South County Recovery Center, visit rural-recovery.org or email help@rural-recovery.org.
To find out more about International Overdose Awareness Day, including how to purchase IOAD badges, lanyards or wristbands, visit overdoseday.com.