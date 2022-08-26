A former tennis court at the Grove Street park has been recreated and improved for pickleball games.
The park includes two pickleball-delineated courts, alongside the basketball court, which was also recently improved. Players need to bring their own pickleball net and personal equipment, until the town can install a retractable net system, probably in spring 2023.
Pickleball is played on a space about the third the size of a tennis court, and portable nets are often provided by players. Indoor pickleball is available at Berkshire South Regional Community Center.
Direct questions about the new courts to Karen Smith, chairwoman of Parks and Recreation Committee, at ksmith@townofgb.org.