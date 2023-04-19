Great Barrington: Phase 1 road work projects announced

The town has announced Phase 1 of this year's street improvement projects throughout town.
Street paving and other work will take place at the following locations: Commonwealth Avenue; Locust Street; Giddings Street; Ramsey Avenue; Meadow Lane; Stillwell Avenue; and Cooper Road.
The low bidder for these jobs was Williams Paving from West Stockbridge, with a price of $592,768.80.
Construction gets underway around May 15, weather permitting. Work includes reclaiming the existing pavement, reshaping and compacting the road with rollers then placing a binder and top pavement. There will also be minor drainage work involved.
Milling, grading and compaction are anticipated at all locations prior to paving. These roads will be in a compacted gravel condition for a period of time before any pavement is placed.
Also, there will be some water main replacements on Giddings and Laurel streets beginning in mid-April.
The Highway Department will announce additional projects as they are scheduled during the construction season.