"Sing For Science," a podcast hosted by musician Matt Whyte, will present Arlo Guthrie and Tufts University anthropologist Ellen Messer in conversation after a specially prepared dinner on Saturday, July 23, at The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road.
The live event will be recorded. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. and the podcast recording and discussion will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"Sing For Science," launched in 2020, is a science advocacy and music podcast, produced with Talkhouse, in which renowned musicians talk to notable scientists about an aspect of science as it connects to their most famous songs.
Guthrie will talk with Messer, a culinary historian with an extensive background in food policy and food justice issues. Their discussion, using Arlo’s song “Alice’s Restaurant” as its pivot, will center around those issues.
The dinner, prepared by chef Amy Loveless of the Dream Away Lodge in Becket, will use recipes created by Alice Brock of "Alice's Restaurant."
Tickets at $125, available at guthriecenter.org, include a choice of dinner and a glass of wine. All money raised will benefit The Guthrie Center. There are no discounts or refunds for this fundraising event.