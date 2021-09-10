Fairview Hospital's 2021 Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Due to the rise in COVID-19, the event, which previously offered both live on virtual options, will be all-virtual for the health and safety of the community.
The community celebration is a major fundraiser for the 25-bed Critical Access Hospital. The goal of the evening is Project Ultrasound, an initiative to upgrade two ultrasound machines in the Diagnostic Radiology Department at Fairview Hospital.
Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to headline a prerecorded performance on location throughout Great Barrington, including Fairview Hospital, Guido’s, Robin’s Candies, the Green River, the Walter Koladza Airport, and Railroad Street, interacting with people going about their daily lives.
Among the stars sharing the screen and interacting with Poundstone are pilots, shop owners, fly-fishermen, physicians, nurses, and staff, as well as community members who speak about Fairview Hospital and its role in the community.
The gala is free to watch but preregistration is required. To sign up, visit bit.ly/fairviewgala. Attendees are encouraged to be as generous as possible to help Fairview Hospital meet its goal for new medical technology.