The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present "Preserving History: W.E.B. Du Bois and the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, via Zoom.
The historic church, where civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois was born and raised, is being transformed into an African American heritage site and cultural center. The program will be presented by Frances Jones-Sneed, chairwoman of the Scholars Council of Clinton Church Restoration, and Eugenie Sills, its interim executive director.
Admission is $15, $10 for OLLI at BCC and Berkshire Museum members, and free for BCC students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP, or ConnectorCare cards.
Registration is required at berkshireolli.org/programs or by calling 413-236-2190.