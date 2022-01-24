Property tax payments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 are due Tuesday, Feb. 1. Residents also have the option of making their fourth-quarter payment now or by May 1.
Tax bills were mailed in late December and early January.
This year’s property tax rate is $14.86 per $1,000 of property valuation, down from $15.99 last year. The average tax bill rose $230 this year, over fiscal 2021.
Payments can be made online at townofgb.org, or by check or by cash. Cash payments must be made in person at Town Hall.
Tax abatement applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 1. The abatement application can be found at townofgb.org/assessor.
Anyone with a concern or question regarding their property assessment can contact the Assessor’s office at 413-528-1619, ext. 2302.