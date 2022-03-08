The Great Barrington Planning Board will hold public hearings on several zoning bylaw amendments at 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 10 and 24, via Zoom.
The Planning Board will send its recommendations on these bylaw changes to the June annual town meeting for voter approval.
On March 10, the board will consider amendments to the Floodplain Overlay District regulations and definitions, amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units regulation, and clerical amendments to the bylaw regarding lodging houses and tourist homes.
On March 24, the board will consider amendments regarding two-family use of a single-family lot.
The proposed amendments are outlined in detail at tinyurl.com/2sbxe3h6.
The log-in link for both meetings can be found at tinyurl.com/5fpk5wrk.