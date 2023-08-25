Great Barrington: Public input session on real estate transfer fee

The Select Board will host a public input session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, to discuss a proposal for a 1 percent transfer fee on real estate transactions over $1 million.
The meeting will be held in person at Town Hall, 334 Main St, and via Zoom.
Revenue from the transfer fee would be used to support affordable and workforce housing initiatives in Great Barrington.
The agenda for the special meeting will be posted on the town calendar at townofgb.org by Aug. 29, with Zoom links included.
Any such proposal would first require approval of town meeting voters and then the state legislature. A special town meeting is tentatively set for Oct. 23, when the matter could be brought up for a vote.