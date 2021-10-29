The Selectboard is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, to receive residents’ input on how to best deploy more than $2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and is posted on the town calendar.

Use of ARPA funds is not expected to be subject to a town meeting vote, but town leaders seek public feedback on best uses for the funds.

The town will also be preparing an online survey for town residents.

For more information about the ARPA, visit townofgb.org/selectboard.

