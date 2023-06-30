Great Barrington: GB Public Theater staging comedy

Great Barrington Public Theater will stage "Off Peak" by award-winning playwright Brenda Withers from July 6-23 in the McConnell Theater, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road.
The comedy, directed by James Warwick, stars Peggy Pharr Wilson and Kevin O’Rourke as bygone lovers, bumping into each other and their shared past on a stalled Hudson Valley train.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets cost between $25 and $50, and are available at greatbarringtonpublictheater.org, 413-372-1980 or GBPTboxoffice@gmail.com.