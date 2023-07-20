Great Barrington: GB Public Theater premiering play

Great Barrington Public Theater, in partnership with Shadowland Stages, will present the world premiere of Dan Lauria’s play, "Just Another Day," from July 27 through Aug. 13 in the McConnell Theater at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The play, directed by Mark St. Germain, stars stage and screen actor Lauria and Emmy Award winner Jodi Long as an anonymous couple caught in a limbo of memories.
Tickets cost between $25 and $50 and are available at greatbarringtonpublictheater.org, by phone at 413-372-1980 or email at GBPTboxoffice@gmail.com.