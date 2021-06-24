First quarter tax bills for Fiscal 2022 will be mailed by June 30 with payments due by Aug. 2.
These bills include payment stubs for both the first and second quarter Fiscal 2022 taxes. Second quarter bills are due Nov. 1, but can be paid early.
The new quarterly tax billing system was approved by voters at the 2020 annual town meeting. The upcoming tax bills include real estate and personal property tax invoices.
Questions can be directed to the Town Collector’s office at 413-528-1619, ext. 2201.