Real estate and personal property tax bills for the 2023 fiscal year will arrive in taxpayers’ mailboxes around July 1.
The mailing envelope includes two remittance slips: One for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, with a payment deadline of Aug. 1, and another for the second quarter payment due Nov. 1. Missed payments result in interest and penalty fees.
The July 1 tax bills are labeled as “preliminary” since the first and second quarter tax bills are based on the estimated FY23 tax rate, which will be set in the coming months.
Tax bills can be paid online at townofgb.org or dropped off at Town Hall. For customers choosing to pay by mail, the town utilizes a Boston-based “lockbox” address in order to expedite the processing of checks sent in the mail. The mail details are contained in the tax bill.
Direct questions about assessed property values, tax abatements, exemptions, or mailing address changes to the Assessor’s office at 413-528-1619, ext. 2300.