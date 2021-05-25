Registration is open for the Great Barrington Libraries' Summer Reading & Learning program for parents with babies to children and teens up to age 17. This year's reading program theme is animals.
Using the Beanstack web-based reading challenge software, children can track their reading minutes, write book reviews, and participate in fun activities to earn virtual tickets and badges. Tickets can be entered into raffle drawings for prizes.
To register for the summer reading program, visit gblibraries.org/summer-reading.
"Meet Delrita the Elephant," a Zoom program for all ages, will take place from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 3. To register, visit gblibraries.org/events.