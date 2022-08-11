The Housatonic Valley Association, in partnership with the town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington.
Road-stream crossings are intersections of roads and streams. They are places where streams are directed under roads, using culverts or bridges.
The management plan document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed to alleviate stream flooding and to ensure aquatic wildlife corridors are improved. Project funding is provided by the Housatonic River Natural Resources Damages trustees and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
The drafts are available in hard copy only in the Planning Department at Town Hall, 334 Main St.; Mason Library, 231 Main St., and Ramsdell Library, 1087 Main St., Housatonic.
HVA and the town invite public comments on this plan until Aug. 31. Comments can be emailed to Chris Rembold in the town’s Planning Department at crembold@townofgb.org.
The Select Board will then vote to adopt or amend it, and it will then be included as part of the town’s Hazard Mitigation and Climate Change Adaptation Plan.