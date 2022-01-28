The Great Barrington Rotary Club 2022 Scholarship applications will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and can be accessed at greatbarringtonrotary.awardspring.com.
Applicants must be graduates of Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield or Monument Mountain Regional High School. Students should be planning to attend a college, university or technical school in the fall of 2022.
Scholarships are for undergraduate programs only. Recipients are selected primarily on financial need with consideration of grades and school community involvement.
Two For All vocational scholarships are available for students pursuing training in the trades and support technologies: healthcare; construction; automobile mechanics; culinary.
Scholarships are supported primarily through the club's annual “Drive for Scholarships” golf tournament. Other events include Truck Day, Pumpkinfest and a holiday lotto.
Donated funds are managed by the Great Barrington Rotary Club Student Assistance Fund. The fund, particularly the Two For All award, has benefited from the generosity of individual donors.
Donations can be mailed to Great Barrington Rotary Club, P.O. Box 565, Great Barrington, MA 01230.