Great Barrington: Rotary Club scholarship applications available

The Great Barrington Rotary Club's 2023 scholarship applications are available and can be accessed at greatbarringtonrotary.awardspring.com. Scholarships are due electronically on April 15.
Applicants must be graduates of Mount Everett Regional School or Monument Mountain Regional High School. Students should be planning to attend a college or technical school in the fall 2023. Scholarships are for undergraduate programs only.
Recipients are selected primarily on financial need with consideration of grades and extracurricular activities.
Vocational scholarships named Two For All, sponsored by a generous community member, are available for students pursuing training in the trades and support technologies including healthcare, construction, automobile mechanics, and culinary fields.
The William Dempsey Scholarship is designated for students pursuing vocational and engineering programs.
Scholarships are supported through the club's annual Drive for Scholarship Golf Tournament, Truck Day/Pumpkinfest and the Holiday Lotto.
Funds are managed by the Great Barrington Rotary Club Student Assistance Fund. Donations can be mailed to Great Barrington Rotary Club, P.O. Box 565, Great Barrington, MA 01230.