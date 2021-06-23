The Railroad Street Youth Project invites youth to participate in Influential Women+ Inspiring Youth Working Group, a professional art project with creative activist Gabrielle Senza, making embroidered portraits of influential women+.
A working group will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, June 28 to Aug. 16. In-person and virtual sessions will be available. Email elstew@gmail.com to participate in this paid opportunity.
Rising juniors and seniors are invited to participate in the Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment Program from July 19 to 23. RYSE offers young people the chance to explore their goals and potential next steps after high school.
Youth receive a stipend of $200 upon completion and are eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to $20,000. Registration deadline is June 30. Email molly@rsyp.org or gabrielle@rsyp.org for more information or apply at tinyurl.com/2vcmb77h.
A mentoring gathering and hike for current and former mentors and mentees and those who want to join the mentoring program will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Meet at the base of Monument Mountain. Rain date is Thursday, July 1.