Run for the Hills, the Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s annual 10K and 5K run/walks, will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, from the Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Race day registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m.
Funds raised will be used to promote conservation, farm preservation and community trails.
Registration and more information is available at runforthehillsgb.org. The first 125 registrants will receive T-shirts.
Computerized timing will be provided by the Berkshire Running Center and race results will be posted online.