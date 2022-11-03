<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Former Housatonic School bid proposal review

The Select Board will continue its review of proposals for the former Housatonic School at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Guests can attend in person at Town Hall or via Zoom.

The board will host a discussion with WDM Properties LLC of North Adams. The public is invited to ask questions of the developer.

Zoom log-in details can be found on the town calendar at townofgb.org on meeting day. 

This is the second such public review of bids for the former Housatonic School. The first and only other proposal was discussed earlier this month with Arete Ventures LLC.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

