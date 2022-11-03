Great Barrington: Former Housatonic School bid proposal review

The Select Board will continue its review of proposals for the former Housatonic School at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Guests can attend in person at Town Hall or via Zoom.
The board will host a discussion with WDM Properties LLC of North Adams. The public is invited to ask questions of the developer.
Zoom log-in details can be found on the town calendar at townofgb.org on meeting day.
This is the second such public review of bids for the former Housatonic School. The first and only other proposal was discussed earlier this month with Arete Ventures LLC.