Great Barrington: Select Board sets priority planning session

The Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, to set priorities for the coming 2024 fiscal year.
The board holds priority planning sessions twice each year, and the public is encouraged to attend in person or via Zoom. The meeting link will be available on meeting day on the town calendar at townofgb.org.
The board will work with Town Hall staff to update its high and medium priority projects, including those approved by the May annual town meeting.
Among priority items for FY24 are: Addressing water quality issues with the Housatonic Water Works; affordable and senior housing initiatives; arranging a request for proposals for the former Cook’s Garage in Housatonic; town infrastructure projects; and cleanup of the former Reid Cleaners property.
Other priority projects can be found at tinyurl.com/4c987sns.