"Cannabis for All: All Shapes, Sizes & Needs," a free public seminar presented by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 915 South Main St.
A panel of experts from Theory Wellness: Medical and Recreational Dispensaries, Calyx Berkshire Dispensary, The Pass Cannabis Dispensary, and Berkshire Cannabis Connect will discuss the benefits of cannabis for sore muscles, stress, insomnia, and more.
This seminar is for ages 21 and up. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p98bd2a.