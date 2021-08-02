The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites families and friends to a free, fun Shabbat program featuring Jewish musician and educator Felicia Sloin at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road.
The program will take place outdoors under the large tent and will include PJ Library story time, crafts, music, dancing, yoga, Shabbat blessings, and more.
Advance registration is required. For more information, including registration, masking policies and what to bring, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.