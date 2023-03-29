<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Short-term rental registration underway

Owners of Short-Term Rental properties in Great Barrington will soon receive correspondence with instructions on how to register their rental property with the town. Letters will arrive via U.S. mail with a return address of 334 Main St., Great Barrington.

The online registration process is a requirement of the town’s Short-Term Rental bylaw, adopted at the 2022 annual town meeting. The bylaw can be found at tinyurl.com/3ah5szxx.

The town has hired GovOS, a company that manages registrations and other logistics for municipalities requiring STR registration.

STR property owners are asked to watch their mail and promptly register online. Registration and payment can be made only through the online registration/portal. A direct registration link will be added to the town website, townofgb.org, by April 1.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

