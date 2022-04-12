Simon’s Rock has been awarded an Early College Full School Impact Planning Grant of $150,000 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
The grant will support a three-year pilot program for Simon’s Rock to partner with the Southern Berkshire Regional School District to develop a shared immersive whole-school model Early College program beginning in fall 2022.
The whole-school model partnership was specifically created for Mount Everett Regional High School and draws upon elements from Simon’s Rock and Bard Early Colleges. Simon’s Rock has partnered with SBRSD since fall 2019 in providing students at Mount Everett with the opportunity to take Early College courses and earn credits towards their associate degrees while still enrolled in public education.
In the whole-school model, which is the first whole-school partnership in Massachusetts in a rural district, students at Mount Everett will have increased educational opportunities in a school district with only one comprehensive high school option.
The whole-school model will blend Early College with career pathways and includes 3+ credit levels for five different pathway options with only 35-50 students per grade. Teacher training will also be provided through the Early College Research Institute to further expand Early College access.