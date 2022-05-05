Simon’s Rock Alum C. Jane Taylor will read from her new book, "Spirit Traffic," at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Black Box Theater at the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock and via Zoom.
The reading and book signing will be followed by a discussion and moth-style storytelling with audience members sharing their own adventure stories.
Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/53wy6kj7 to register and for Zoom information.
The Simon's Rock Jazz Ensemble, directed by faculty member John Myers, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center.
The program will include pieces by Dizzy Gillespie, Freddie Hubbard, Bill Evans, and more, including an original composition by Myers titled "On the Edge of .edu.” Faculty guest artist Allan Dean will join on trumpet.
Reservations are required at tinyurl.com/3wknkpu4. Social distancing and masks are required for in-person programs.