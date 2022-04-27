Peter Filkins, Richard B. Fisher professor of literature at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, has been awarded a 2022-2023 Guggenheim Fellowship in Biography and a Spring 2023 Fulbright IFK Senior Fellowship in Cultural Studies in support of his writing a biography of Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973), an Austrian writer and poet.
Nearly 40 years after Filkins was awarded a student Fulbright in 1983-84 to translate Bachmann’s poems, he will return to do research in her archive at the National Library in Vienna, Austria.
Over the course of the next academic year, Filkins will spend seven months in Vienna, part of which he will be in residence at the IFK International Research Center for Cultural Studies. The focus of his research will be on Bachmann’s unpublished writings and correspondence.
At the conclusion of his residence, and as part of the Fulbright, Filkins will deliver a lecture about translating archival materials into a written text, such as a biography. Filkins’ biography of Bachmann will be published by Yale University Press. He plans to complete it in time for Bachmann’s centenary, which is in 2026.
In 2007, Filkins published a bilingual translation of Bachmann’s collected poems, "Darkness Spoken," which remains the most complete edition of her poems available in English or in German. He is also the author of the 2019 biography, "H.G. Adler: A Life in Many Worlds."