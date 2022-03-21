Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host an open dialogue on the topic of “Climate Solutions and Justice” from Sunday to Thursday, March 27 to 31.
This will be one of many similar events held across the planet in late March, as part of the WorldWide Teach-in on Climate and Justice sponsored by Bard College in New York.
The complete list of in-person and remote events hosted by Simon’s Rock can be found at tinyurl.com/y9d2hwbp. Members of the public can attend remote events via the links provided.
Simon’s Rock faculty will speak on topics ranging from climate change and indigenous peoples, how artistic disciplines engage with the climate, strategies for local climate action, thermodynamics, mathematical models for understanding climate-based scenarios, and more.