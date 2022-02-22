After a hiatus of 27 months, the series of visiting musicians at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will resume at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, in the McConnell Auditorium of the Daniel Arts Center. The concert will also be livestreamed via Zoom.
The Rolston String Quartet, a young ensemble from Canada that has been winning prestigious awards both at home and internationally, will be performing a program of works by Haydn, Mendelssohn and the contemporary Peruvian-American composer Gabriela Lena Frank.
The concert will be open to the public. Vaccination certificates and masks are required.
Admission is free, and reservations should be made on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/ycxhd5et.
For further information, call 413-528-7212.