Bard College at Simon's Rock is launching Curiosity Camp, a two-week exploration of college living and learning designed for students currently completing grades 9, 10 and 11. The camp will be held on the Simon’s Rock campus from July 10 to 23.
Students will participate daily in Simon’s Rock’s signature Writing and Thinking Workshop along with a seminar, and arts and science courses to experience diverse academic offerings.
The program’s cohort of 30 students allows for small class sizes where students and professors can collaborate and engage in dynamic discourse in this academic summer camp.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/24t22z24. For questions, email curiositycamp@simons-rock.edu.