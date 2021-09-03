Bard College at Simon's Rock will welcome acclaimed author Alexander Chee for a public talk reflecting on his widely celebrated essay collection and this year's Book One selection, "How to Write an Autobiographical Novel."
The lecture and Q&A will take place in-person at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, for the Simon’s Rock campus community.
The public is invited to attend a livestream of the event, free of charge, via Zoom. For Zoom information, visit tinyurl.com/rzhkbvy8.
Chee is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing at Dartmouth College, a contributing editor at The New Republic, and an editor at large at the Virginia Quarterly Review.