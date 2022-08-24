Great Barrington: Simon's Rock names Book One lecturer

Bard College at Simon's Rock will welcome acclaimed author and Simon’s Rock alumna Molly McCully Brown for a public talk reflecting on her award-winning collection of poetry and this year’s Book One selection, "The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded."
The lecture and question and answer session will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the McConnell Theater for the Simon’s Rock campus community and the public. A livestream of the event will also be available, free of charge, via Zoom.
For Zoom information, visit tinyurl.com/ycw5fs9d.