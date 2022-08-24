<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Simon's Rock names Book One lecturer

Bard College at Simon's Rock will welcome acclaimed author and Simon’s Rock alumna Molly McCully Brown for a public talk reflecting on her award-winning collection of poetry and this year’s Book One selection, "The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded."

The lecture and question and answer session will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the McConnell Theater for the Simon’s Rock campus community and the public. A livestream of the event will also be available, free of charge, via Zoom.

For Zoom information, visit tinyurl.com/ycw5fs9d.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all