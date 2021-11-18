Great Barrington Public Theater will host playwright and humorist Mark St. Germain and special guests reading from his new book, "Walking Evil: How man’s best friend became man’s worst enemy," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at St. James Place. An audience talk back will follow.
The readers include actors Donna Bullock, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Jim Frangione.
St. Germain's career spans stage and screen. "Dad," a memoir play about his hard-crusted father, opened the GBPT 2021 season, and "Eleanor," about Eleanor Roosevelt, premiered at Barrington Stage Company a short time later.
Tickets cost $15 and are available on Eventbrite. Visit greatbarringtonpublictheater.org for a link.