Great Barrington Public Theater will host playwright and humorist Mark St. Germain and special guests reading from his new book, "Walking Evil: How man’s best friend became man’s worst enemy," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at St. James Place. An audience talk back will follow.

The readers include actors Donna Bullock, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Jim Frangione.

St. Germain's career spans stage and screen. "Dad," a memoir play about his hard-crusted father, opened the GBPT 2021 season, and "Eleanor," about Eleanor Roosevelt, premiered at Barrington Stage Company a short time later.

Tickets cost $15 and are available on Eventbrite. Visit greatbarringtonpublictheater.org for a link.

