The South Berkshire Community Health Coalition and the Center for Motivational Change, in collaboration with the Railroad Street Youth Project, will present "The Invitation to Change Approach: Evidence-Based Tools for Helping Families Help" at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.
Led by CMC founder and Executive Director Jeff Foote, Ph.D., this free presentation is designed for community members looking for information on how best to help their loved ones who may be struggling with substance use.
For more information and to register, visit cmcffc.org/trainings.