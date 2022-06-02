As part of the 2022 summer season of Great Barrington Public Theater, patrons are invited to enjoy works created by seven women artists residing in and near the Berkshires. Curated by Elizabeth Nelson, GBPT’s associate artist, "Persist" explores themes of erosion, trauma, reimagination, investigation, beauty, and violence.
Works include photography, drawing, flash fiction/creative nonfiction, and sculpture using recycled textiles, found and repurposed objects, and natural materials.
Contributing artists include Nelson, Parasrevi "Toula" Taliadoros, Deirdre McKenna, Merudjina Normil, Ariana Kolins, Lindsay Neathawk, and Natalia Bystrianyk.
The exhibit can be viewed June 4 through Aug. 6 in the Student Gallery outside the Liebowitz Black Box Theater in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. A reception with the artists will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Information: greatbarringtonpublictheater.org.