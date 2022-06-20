The People’s Pantry has been addressing issues of food insecurity in the community since 1999 by distributing healthy food that is locally-sourced whenever possible. Due to a dramatic increase in both demand for services and expenses, the pantry is launching its first fundraiser in 23 years.
The Help-Fill-The-Bag fundraiser hopes to raise $300,000 by year’s end to cover this year’s projected expenses. All monetary donations are tax deductible.
Prior to the pandemic, The People's Pantry helped feed roughly 500 individuals a month. Those numbers tripled at the height of the pandemic and demand has increased even as the COVID crisis has been receding. The food pantry currently helps to feed over 2,000 individuals a month.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off in donation boxes in front of the pantry located at Saint James Place. The pantry also welcomes volunteers.
Learn more about the food pantry and donation opportunities at ThePeoplesPantryGB.org.