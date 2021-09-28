The Center for Food Studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host the eighth annual ThinkFOOD Conference on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. Outdoor workshops, in-person workshops and Zoom workshops are available.
This year’s theme, “Field and Forest,” focuses on looking to nature for sustainable ways to eat and lessen our impact on the planet.
Emily M. Broad Leib, clinical professor of law, faculty director, Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School, will give the keynote address.
Conference tickets are $25 for access to all sessions or $10 for the keynote only. The conference is free for students. For more information and registration, visit simons-rock.edu/thinkfood.