The Center for Food Studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host the eighth annual ThinkFOOD Conference on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. Outdoor workshops, in-person workshops and Zoom workshops are available.

This year’s theme, “Field and Forest,” focuses on looking to nature for sustainable ways to eat and lessen our impact on the planet.

Emily M. Broad Leib, clinical professor of law, faculty director, Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School, will give the keynote address.

Conference tickets are $25 for access to all sessions or $10 for the keynote only. The conference is free for students. For more information and registration, visit simons-rock.edu/thinkfood.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.