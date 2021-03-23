The Southern Berkshire Toastmasters, a public speaking and leadership club, will hold a virtual open house from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, on Zoom. Residents are invited to meet members and learn about the club.

Guest speaker Will Ryan will give information about the club and its founding. Afterward, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include a prepared speech, impromptu speeches and speech evaluations.

For more information and the Zoom link, email Kim Kaufman at sb.toasties@gmail.com. For more information about the club, visit sberkshire.toastmastersclubs.org.

