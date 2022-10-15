<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Town awarded over $62,000 in state funding to improve bus stops

Two women disembark from the bus (copy)

Bus stop improvements are coming to Great Barrington next year thanks to funding from the state's Department of Transportation. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

GREAT BARRINGTON — Bus stop enhancements are coming to Great Barrington, according to a news release from the town on Tuesday. 

The improvements will come via $62,500 in state funding awarded to the town to "improve accessibility at the town’s bus stop locations."

The funds come from the state Department of Transportation’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program and will cover costs related to general bus stop enhancements and accessibility improvements for passengers with disabilities. Specifically, the grant will fund improved signage for routes and timetables, vehicle pullouts, shelters, solar lighting, benches and safety enhancements. Work is expected to take place in 2023.

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has 32 bus stops throughout town, according to the release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all