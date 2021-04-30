The Democratic and Republican town committees and The Newsletter are sponsoring the town election candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, via Zoom. Ken Knox of West Stockbridge will moderate.
The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/8y978xf4. The meeting ID is 826 6257 1039 and the password is GBforum. To dial in, call 1-929-205-6099.
CTSBTV will tape the forum and air it again before the election.
Election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the State Road fire station and Housatonic Community Center.