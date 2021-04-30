The Democratic and Republican town committees and The Newsletter are sponsoring the town election candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, via Zoom. Ken Knox of West Stockbridge will moderate.

The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/8y978xf4. The meeting ID is 826 6257 1039 and the password is GBforum. To dial in, call 1-929-205-6099.

CTSBTV will tape the forum and air it again before the election.

Election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the State Road fire station and Housatonic Community Center.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.