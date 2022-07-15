For the first time in eight years, the town is increasing fees for use of the waste transfer station on Route 7.
Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said the new fees reflect cost increases by the trash hauling company used by the town to truck away waste and recyclables to a central processing facility.
With the new fee schedule there is no longer a moratorium on disposal of bulky waste items.
The new fee for an annual residential dump sticker, with no individual bag stickers required, is now $350; the annual residential trash sticker is $40. The per-bag residential sticker price for a 30-gallon trash bag is $3.25, or $1.50 for a 13-gallon bag.
Stickers can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5ekmu6pr or at the town clerk’s office at the Town Hall.
As always, there is no fee for recycling of paper, bottles, cans, scrap metal, and used motor oil, and no stickers are required for these recycled items.
The fee schedule for other items, including appliances, bulky items including furniture and mattresses, electronics, carpeting, automotive parts, and other goods has also increased. All require a disposal permit, which must be purchased at the town clerk’s office. Visit tinyurl.com/29p9f7af for the fee schedule.
The transfer station, located on Route 7 across from Monument Mountain Regional High School, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
No disposal payments are accepted at the transfer station.