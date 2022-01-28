The Finance Committee and Selectboard will hold a series of joint budget meetings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9, via Zoom, to begin assembling the fiscal year 2023 spending plans.
The Feb. 1 meeting is at 7 p.m. and the others begin at 6 p.m. Residents are invited to participate and ask questions.
A public hearing on the complete proposed fiscal 2023 budget is set for Tuesday, March 1.
During each of its budget meetings, the two boards take up specific town departments’ operating budgets. The public can check the agenda for each session and other meeting details on the town calendar available at townofgb.org.